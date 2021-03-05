CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

CRA International stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,195. The company has a market capitalization of $514.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

