CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 47838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.