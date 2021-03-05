Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $120.71 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $120.71 or 0.00248998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and $3.15 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

