Cred Trading 36.8% Higher This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

