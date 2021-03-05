Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $43.18. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

