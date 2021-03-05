Credit Suisse AG Has $2.57 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Vericel worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 37,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,041,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

