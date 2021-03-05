Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

