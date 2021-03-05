Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.