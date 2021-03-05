Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €24.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.07 ($33.02).

Shares of EVK opened at €29.03 ($34.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.58 and its 200 day moving average is €25.04. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

