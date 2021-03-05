Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 129,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.