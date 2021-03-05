Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTGOF. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 224,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,681. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

