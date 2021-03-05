Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 22,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

