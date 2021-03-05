Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€3.40” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

