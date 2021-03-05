Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 200” Price Target for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 157.30 ($2.06).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 138.42 ($1.81) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

