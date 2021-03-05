Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SHNWF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

