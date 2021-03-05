Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.19 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $9.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $5.64 or 0.00011592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

