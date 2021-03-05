Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.32

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 2539337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

