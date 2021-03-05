CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.
Shares of CRH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,925. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.