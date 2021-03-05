CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,925. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.