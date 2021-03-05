CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,925. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

