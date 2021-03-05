Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,559. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

