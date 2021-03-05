Critical Comparison: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 35.03% 11.08% 0.69% Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49%

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89 Life Storage 0 2 7 0 2.78

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential downside of 13.19%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $81.03, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Life Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.20 billion 5.42 $509.66 million $1.71 13.28 Life Storage $574.74 million 10.72 $258.70 million $5.62 14.53

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Life Storage on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets, including properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

