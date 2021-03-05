Critical Survey: Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Talend has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.6% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -26.20% -72.44% -5.03% Activision Blizzard 28.90% 19.07% 12.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talend and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $247.98 million 6.31 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -72.41 Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 10.93 $1.50 billion $2.08 44.01

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talend and Activision Blizzard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 0 5 0 3.00 Activision Blizzard 0 3 26 0 2.90

Talend currently has a consensus price target of $61.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Talend on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. Talend S.A. has a strategic partnership with HVR for integrating data for business operations and analytics. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suresnes, France.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offer downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it operate esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

