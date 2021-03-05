CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. CROAT has a total market cap of $248,682.96 and $57.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,765,402 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

