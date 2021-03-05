Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.16 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

