CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.76 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $710.64 million, a PE ratio of 196.57 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

