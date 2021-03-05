CrowdWiz Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2,301.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,369,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,069,174 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

