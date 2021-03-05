CrowdWiz Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 166.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $701.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00471419 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,479,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,173 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.