Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,671.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $14,671.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,141.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.51 or 0.01020543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00369863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00031010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,679,089 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

