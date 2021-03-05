Crust Price Reaches $18.86 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $18.86 or 0.00038344 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

