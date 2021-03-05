Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $519,669.22 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $519,669.22 and approximately $452.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.