Crypto Village Accelerator Market Capitalization Achieves $7.35 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 145.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $101,519.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

