Cryptobuyer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,176.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $951,142.53 and $40,176.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.