CryptoCarbon (CCRB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $49.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $105,370.39 and approximately $49.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

