CryptoFranc Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $31,719.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

