CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Up 13.5%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 228,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 243,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. Analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

