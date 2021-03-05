CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $54.09. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

