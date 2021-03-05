CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CUBXF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 88,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.19.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

