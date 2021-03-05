CUDOS (CUDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,757,798 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

