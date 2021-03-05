Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 524,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 296,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

