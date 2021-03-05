Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 3.67% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $202,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.51. 5,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,005. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.