Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.24

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $107.86, with a volume of 2846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.83.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,714,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

