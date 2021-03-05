Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Volume Tops $148.51 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $499.56 million and $148.51 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00004249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00752548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,446,062,531 coins and its circulating supply is 240,334,873 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.