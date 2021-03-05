Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares shot up 5.5% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.72. 1,327,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 672,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.