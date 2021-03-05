CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.85 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $765.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056737 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00296198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002023 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012826 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,726,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,726,107 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.