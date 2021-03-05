Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cutera traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 1,584,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 232,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

