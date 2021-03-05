cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $4,289.58

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $42.90 million and $936,759.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $4,289.58 or 0.08719057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00464587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00069167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00461667 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

