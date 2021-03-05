CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CVV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,679. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

