CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,381.83

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,381.83 ($18.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,724 ($22.52). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,711 ($22.35), with a volume of 107,506 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,381.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 211.23.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.