Cynthia M. Durrett Sells 28,768 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.76. 623,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,796. The company has a market cap of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

