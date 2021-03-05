Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 6%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 1,912,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 887,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,712 shares of company stock worth $8,860,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,181,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

