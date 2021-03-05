D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $101.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

